You are here

Home > Technology

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store after bug backlash

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 11:10 AM

nz_cyberpunk_181264.jpg
Sony said on Friday it was pulling the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world citing "customer satisfaction", after complaints of bugs, compatibility issues and even health risks.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Sony said on Friday it was pulling the much-hyped Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation stores around the world citing "customer satisfaction", after complaints of bugs, compatibility issues and even health risks.

"SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," the firm said in a statement.

It was posted on international PlayStation sites in the United States, Australia and elsewhere.

"SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

The dystopian-themed title is reportedly one of the most expensive video games ever made, and its release was hotly anticipated.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But the rollout has been far from smooth, with the game's Warsaw-based maker CD Projekt RED on Monday issuing an apology and vowing to "fix bugs and crashes" with patches in January and February, while also offering refunds to gamers not willing to wait.

The game's release had been delayed twice this year and CD Projekt RED was forced to add health warnings after one reviewer complained it had caused an epileptic seizure.

Last week, the company said it was looking into a "more permanent solution" to tackle the health risk "as soon as possible".

Despite the problems, entertainment rating website Metacritic has given Cyberpunk 2077 a score of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, describing it as "an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification".

Ratings by gamers posted on the site were, however, less upbeat, with Cyberpunk 2077 earning a score of 7.0 out of 10 based on reviews from 20,544 users.

CD Projekt RED spent an estimated 1.2 billion zloty (S$438 million) to make Cyberpunk 2077, according to analysts at Polish bank BOS, which would make it one of the most expensive games ever made.

The company rose to global prominence five years ago thanks to its hugely successful The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a sombre fantasy whose monster-slaying hero is endowed with superhuman powers.

But it has lost billions in value since the Cyberpunk 2077 launch last week, stock figures showed on Monday.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 11:13 AM
Transport

Tesla to join elite S&P index, shaking up Wall Street

[NEW YORK] Tesla is set to join an elite group of companies in a key Wall Street index, a move which gives greater...

Dec 18, 2020 10:10 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower on Friday amid continued investor caution over ongoing Brexit talks, Covid-19...

Dec 18, 2020 09:49 AM
Companies & Markets

GHY Culture & Media debuts on SGX at 6.1% above IPO price

ENTERTAINMENT and content provider GHY Culture & Media Holding began trading on the mainboard of the Singapore...

UPDATED 54 min ago
Dec 18, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down at Friday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following the previous two days' gains, while traders...

Dec 18, 2020 09:32 AM
Government & Economy

US response to Putin may close door to more arms control talks under Trump

[WASHINGTON] The United States, responding to Russia blaming Washington for starting a new arms race, on Thursday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

Europe: Shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism

World's richest banker made US$16b after a brush with death

Oil prices rise, hit nine-month high on US stimulus progress

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for