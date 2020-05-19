You are here

Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for 400b yen: Nikkei

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 2:03 PM

Sony will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer worth about 400 billion yen (S$5.33 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

The deal, to be completed this summer, will allow the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant to strengthen its presence in the fintech field to compete with global tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding and Apple, the newspaper said.

Sony plans to offer about 2,600 yen for each Sony Financial share - beyond the 65 per cent stake it currently owns - for a premium of about 30 per cent over Monday's closing price of 2,064 yen, the Nikkei said.

The early-afternoon report sent shares of Sony Financial up nearly 17 per cent to 2,412 yen before trading of the stock was suspended, while Sony shares rose 4 per cent.

Sony was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Sony Financial reported a net profit of 171.09 billion yen in the year ended in March.

REUTERS

