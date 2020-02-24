You are here

Home > Technology

South Korea companies prepare for worst after Samsung virus case

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 10:39 AM

wh_33268904_240255.jpg
Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc and other companies in South Korea are taking precautions against the coronavirus after a rising number of cases in the country, including the infection of a Samsung employee at a local production facility.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc and other companies in South Korea are taking precautions against the coronavirus after a rising number of cases in the country, including the infection of a Samsung employee at a local production facility.

The country's largest technology company shut down operations at a plant in Gumi City over the weekend after the employee tested positive for the virus, and said it planned to restart operations at Monday afternoon local time. Samsung Electronics shares slid as much as 3 per cent in Seoul.

While the novel coronavirus originated in China, it is now spreading to other countries, including Korea with more than 750 confirmed cases. Companies from Japan to Singapore are taking steps to limit the spread among employees and within their facilities.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control said Monday there are are 161 more virus cases, bringing the total to 763. The death toll rose by 2 to 7 people. The city of Daegu has seen a spike in case in recent days.

The won dropped to a six-month low and stocks plunged after South Korea raised its infectious-disease alert to the highest level as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears

The Samsung case is troubling because Gumi has a collection of facilities operated by Samsung, LG Electronics, LG Display, Toray Group and other companies. Samsung has two production lines in Gumi, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Seoul, for some of its smartphones.

LG Electronics, which has TV plants in the Gumi industrial complex, told workers who commute from Daegu to work from home. LG Display has instructed workers who have visited the Daegu area to not come into the office for two weeks, while headquarters staff are restricted from visting the region without approval from management.

Samsung has shifted more than half of its smartphone production to Vietnam but still produces some of its premium models at the Gumi complex. The stoppage at the plant may affect production of Samsung's high-end models including the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold.

 

BLOOMBERG

 

 

Technology

Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation'

White House to host Huawei rivals at 5G meeting, Kudlow says

China's ambitious 5G push heading into slow lane due to coronavirus disruptions

Samsung Electronics names ex-finance minister as its new board chairman

Lenovo's Q3 beat, confidence on managing virus impact boost shares

Lenovo warns of coronavirus challenges, Q3 profit beats expectations

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk...

Feb 24, 2020 10:54 AM
Real Estate

China developers face cash crunch as virus freezes home sales

[SHANGHAI] China's debt-laden developers are facing a cash-crunch as the coronavirus outbreak brings the property...

Feb 24, 2020 10:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Virus spread beyond China drives investors to US dollar

[SINGAPORE] Asian currencies slid on Monday as the rapid spread of Covid-19 outside China drove fears of a pandemic...

Feb 24, 2020 10:46 AM
Real Estate

Bangkok has 100,000 empty apartments. It could soon have more

[BANGKOK] Bangkok's condominium market, once a favorite of Chinese investors, faces a bleak year as the novel...

Feb 24, 2020 10:45 AM
Stocks

Global shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety

[SYDNEY] Global shares and oil slid on Monday while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly