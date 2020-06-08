You are here

Home > Technology

South Korea court to rule on arrest warrant for Samsung heir

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 3:05 PM

AB_jaylee_080620.jpg
The heir to South Korea's Samsung empire appeared in court Monday as judges deliberate on whether to detain him over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step to his succession.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] The heir to South Korea's Samsung empire appeared in court Monday as judges deliberate on whether to detain him over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step to his succession.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, is already being re-tried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with a corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Dressed in a dark suit and wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus, Mr Lee appeared grim-faced as he entered the Seoul courthouse on Monday without answering questions from reporters.

Monday's proceedings are separate from his ongoing retrial, but add to the difficulties for the Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant for Mr Lee on suspicion he was involved in price manipulation and illegal trading during the 2015 merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T.

SEE ALSO

Samsung heir appears in court for arrest warrant hearing

The transaction was seen as helping ensure a smooth third-generational power transfer to Mr Lee, a scion of Samsung's founding family.

Chaebol families often have only a small ownership stake in their empires, but maintain control through complex webs of cross-shareholdings between units.

Mr Lee was the largest shareholder in Cheil Industries, and critics say Samsung sought to artificially lower the price of C&T to give him a bigger stake in the merged entity -- a key part of the Samsung structure -- consolidating his grip on the conglomerate.

In a statement, the Samsung group rejected media reports of price manipulation as "groundless", adding Mr Lee did not take part in "any illegal acts".

The prosecutors' request comes weeks after Mr Lee issued a wide-ranging apology for company misconduct and promised to end the line of family succession.

Mr Lee, 51, was jailed for five years in 2017 in connection with Ms Park's corruption scandal, but was released a year later on appeal before the country's top court ordered him to face a new trial.

Samsung's overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product, making it crucial to South Korea's economic health.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.35 percent in early morning trading in Seoul.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest

Hot stock: Creative Tech rallies to 1-year high after Super X-Fi online launch

Abu Dhabi to invest US$752m in Reliance Industries' digital arm

Apple preparing monthly iPad, Mac payment plans for Apple Card

Virtual certainty? Bankers ask if success of remote roadshows will last

Fivetran set for unicorn status with new venture backing

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 386 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 38,296.

Jun 8, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals

[LONDON] Most people arriving in Britain from Monday will have to self-isolate for two weeks under a new coronavirus...

Jun 8, 2020 03:05 PM
Garage

Didi Chuxing CEO says ride-sharing orders recover to pre-pandemic levels

[BEIJING] Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing company which counts SoftBank as a backer, saw its ride-sharing...

Jun 8, 2020 03:01 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares at 3.5 month high as US data boosts recovery hopes

[SYDNEY] Japanese stocks climbed to a fresh 3.5 month high on Monday after a surprise increase in US employment gave...

Jun 8, 2020 02:58 PM
Technology

Philippines probes proliferation of fake Facebook accounts after anti-terror law protest

[MANILA] The Philippines is investigating the proliferation of fake Facebook accounts using the identities of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.