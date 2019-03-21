You are here

Home > Technology

South Korean watchdog cuts fine on Qualcomm after decade-old legal battle

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 10:53 AM

lwx_qualcomm_210319_36.jpg
South Korea's antitrust regulator has lowered a decade-old penalty imposed on US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc by 18 per cent to US$200 million, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's antitrust regulator has lowered a decade-old penalty imposed on US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc by 18 per cent to US$200 million, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Thursday.

The cut comes after the Supreme Court in January overturned one of several lower court rulings against the US firm for abusing its dominant market position.

In 2009, the KFTC fined Qualcomm 273 billion won (S$326.6 million) for abusing its market power in CDMA modem and radio frequency chips, which were then used in handsets made by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc.

The KFTC said it had reset the penalty to reflect the Supreme Court's ruling, adding however that a "monopolist enterprise's abuse of its market position cannot be tolerated".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fine is the latest in a series of antitrust rulings and investigations faced by Qualcomm from regulators across the globe.

In a separate case, the South Korean regulator fined Qualcomm US$854 million in 2016 for what it called unfair business practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REUTERS

Technology

Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion

AT&T CEO says China's Huawei hinders carriers from shifting suppliers for 5G

Pine Labs buys India gift card solutions provider Qwikcilver for US$110m

Instagram moves into e-commerce with shopping button

Towards better urban water management

US top court undermines Google settlement in internet privacy case

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening