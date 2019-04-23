You are here

Home > Technology

SP Telecom to build alternative fibre network with intelligence capabilities

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 1:42 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

NETWORK infrastructure provider SP Telecom said on Tuesday that it plans to build a fibre network equipped with intelligence capabilities as an alternative to Singapore's network infrastructure.

The new network - Software-Defined Network with Network Functions Virtualization (SDN-NFV) - will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and prevent network congestion. It will also be padded with cybersecurity capabilities and looks to provide a more cost-effective alternate solution for government organisations and enterprises.

Instead of traditional fixed-price plans and long-term contracts, SP Telecom will allow customers to opt for usage-based charging. This will be done via its business and operation support system and customer service portal which runs on a cloud network.

SP Telecom, a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group, said that by laying its fibre alongside SP Group’s power lines to create a separate and distinct infrastructure, it addresses the issue of network disruption by offering diversified connectivity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This infrastructure will also be more durable than other cables due to better physical protection from being buried deeper underground, the firm added.

It explained that different network providers in Singapore are using a common network infrastructure for their services, hence an outage would impact all customers on the facility regardless of the network provider.

To build the new fibre network, SP Telecom has engaged PCCW Solutions as its consultancy partner, which is the IT services arm of Hong Kong telecoms giant PCCW Group.

"An increasing number of businesses rely on their communications systems for mission-critical applications. They can no longer afford any downtime that can cause major problems and significant losses in terms of costs, productivity and reputation," said SP Telecom's chief executive officer Titus Yong.

Ramez Younan, managing director of PCCW Solutions, added that the firm is committed to work closely with SP Telecom to deliver superior value to its customers, enabling self-service, high-quality and agile digital services across platforms.

Technology

Samsung delays launch of folding Galaxy smartphone

Cybersecurity, big data among Singapore's top tech jobs in 2019: Robert Half

Huawei Q1 revenue grows 39% to 179.7b yuan amid intense US pressure

Samsung delays Galaxy Fold media events in China

China outlines new approval process for world's top games market

Toyota setting up research institute in China to study green tech

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hdb_230419_87.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation inches up in March, core inflation eases marginally

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

lwx_hyflux_230419_60.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux applies for 3-month debt moratorium extension, hit with fresh US$65m in claims

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening