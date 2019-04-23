SP Telecom to build alternative fibre network with intelligence capabilities

NETWORK infrastructure provider SP Telecom said on Tuesday that it plans to build a fibre network equipped with intelligence capabilities as an alternative to Singapore's network infrastructure.

The new network - Software-Defined Network with Network Functions Virtualization (SDN-NFV) - will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and prevent network congestion. It will also be padded with cybersecurity capabilities and looks to provide a more cost-effective alternate solution for government organisations and enterprises.

Instead of traditional fixed-price plans and long-term contracts, SP Telecom will allow customers to opt for usage-based charging. This will be done via its business and operation support system and customer service portal which runs on a cloud network.

SP Telecom, a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group, said that by laying its fibre alongside SP Group’s power lines to create a separate and distinct infrastructure, it addresses the issue of network disruption by offering diversified connectivity.

This infrastructure will also be more durable than other cables due to better physical protection from being buried deeper underground, the firm added.

It explained that different network providers in Singapore are using a common network infrastructure for their services, hence an outage would impact all customers on the facility regardless of the network provider.

To build the new fibre network, SP Telecom has engaged PCCW Solutions as its consultancy partner, which is the IT services arm of Hong Kong telecoms giant PCCW Group.

"An increasing number of businesses rely on their communications systems for mission-critical applications. They can no longer afford any downtime that can cause major problems and significant losses in terms of costs, productivity and reputation," said SP Telecom's chief executive officer Titus Yong.

Ramez Younan, managing director of PCCW Solutions, added that the firm is committed to work closely with SP Telecom to deliver superior value to its customers, enabling self-service, high-quality and agile digital services across platforms.