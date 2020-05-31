You are here

Home > Technology

SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station

Sun, May 31, 2020 - 11:26 PM

file7atccyuf9gxpj2sph7g.jpg
This Nasa photo obtained May 31, 2020 shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft launched from Launch Complex 39A on Nasa’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two Nasa astronauts docked Sunday with the International Space Station, the first time a crewed US spacecraft has performed the feat in nearly a decade.

"Soft capture," the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and starts latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time (1416 GMT).

It was followed a few minutes later by "hard capture" when an airtight seal was completed.

On board are astronauts Bob Behnkhen and Doug Hurley, both veterans of the Space Shuttle programme that was shuttered in 2011.

"We copy docking is complete," said a member of the crew.

SEE ALSO

NASA resumes human spaceflight from US soil with historic SpaceX launch

"It's been a real honour to be a small part of this nine year endeavor since the last time a United States spaceship has docked with the International Space Station."

Next, the vestibule between the Dragon and the International Space Station will be pressurized and the hatch will then be opened, in about an hour.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

NASA resumes human spaceflight from US soil with historic SpaceX launch

US senators urge probe of TikTok on children's privacy

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers only

Facebook CEO says users should see Trump posts 'for themselves'

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

BREAKING NEWS

May 31, 2020 09:36 PM
Government & Economy

EU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief

[BRUSSELS] European trade commissioner Phil Hogan is considering putting his name forward as a candidate to be the...

May 31, 2020 08:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand passes record stimulus package to combat virus impact

[BANGKOK] Thailand's parliament approved on Sunday a near US$60 billion stimulus package, the kingdom's biggest-ever...

May 31, 2020 07:24 PM
Government & Economy

Employers must agree to 2 conditions to get foreign worker levy waivers, rebates: MOM

EMPLOYERS will have to agree to let the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) move their foreign workers who are cleared of...

May 31, 2020 06:58 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore agrees to final extension of KL-S'pore High-Speed Rail project suspension till Dec 31

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has agreed to further suspend the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project that would link it with Kuala...

May 31, 2020 05:14 PM
Government & Economy

No ERP charges until at least June 28: LTA

ELECTRONIC Road Pricing (ERP) will continue to be suspended until June 28, even as Singapore embarks on the first...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.