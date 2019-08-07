You are here

Home > Technology

SpaceX pulls off do-over flight years after launch pad explosion

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 8:27 AM

nz_spacex_070831.jpg
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket took off at 7.23pm local time Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida carrying a communication satellite into orbit for Israel's Space Communication Ltd.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Almost three years after a Space Exploration Technologies Corp rocket blew up, Elon Musk's rocket company is pulling off a do-over launch for its customer.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket took off at 7.23pm local time Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida carrying a communication satellite into orbit for Israel's Space Communication Ltd. Since a September 2016 pre-launch blast destroyed one of Spacecom's Amos satellites, Mr Musk's company is flying this one for free, according to the blog Ars Technica.

The Tuesday mission offers Mr Musk a chance for redemption after the 2016 explosion cost both his closely held company and its customer dearly. China's Beijing Xinwei Group scrapped plans for its US$285 million acquisition of Spacecom, and the company lost its service agreements with Facebook Inc and Eutelsat Communications SA, which were going to use the Amos-6 satellite to provide Internet connectivity in sub-Saharan Africa.

SpaceX owed either US$50 million in compensation or a future launch of another satellite for Spacecom, according to a statement the Israeli company issued days after the blast. It took 15 months for the pad to be restored.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spacecom designed the satellite flown on Tuesday, called Amos-17, using Boeing Co's advanced digital payload technology. It will provide broadcast, broadband, mobility and data services across Africa, according to SpaceX's mission press kit.

The Amos-17 satellite deployed roughly 31 minutes after liftoff. Unlike in many previous launches, SpaceX will not try to recover the rocket's first stage, which flew twice in 2018.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX sent up the first batch of its own satellites earlier this year, a key step toward creating a constellation that beams broadband to under-served areas across the globe. Mr Musk is counting on the service to become a major revenue source.

SpaceX set a company record in 2018 with 21 launches for customers. Tuesday's launch is the company's 10th this year.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Disney to bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ at popular Netflix price

Tech news site The Markup rehires editor for a do-over

Tech giants facing probes for violation of privacy

Tech giants risk privacy probes over Alexa, Siri reviewers

Robots are solving banks' very expensive research problem

Privacy watchdogs warn Facebook over Libra currency

Editor's Choice

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Must Read

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Take risk-off approach as worst is yet to come: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly