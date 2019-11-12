You are here

Home > Technology

SpaceX sends up 60 mini-satellites with plans for thousands more

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 6:53 AM

nz_spacex_121130.jpg
The private SpaceX company on Monday launched a second set of mini-satellites as it builds a huge constellation of the small orbiting devices aimed at greatly expanding internet access around the globe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The private SpaceX company on Monday launched a second set of mini-satellites as it builds a huge constellation of the small orbiting devices aimed at greatly expanding internet access around the globe.

A Falcon-9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, placed 60 mini-satellites in orbit, joining 60 others launched in May.

The American company's Starlink network could one day total 42,000 satellites - resulting in far more crowded skies and raising concerns among some scientists.

Scenes of the launch were broadcast live by SpaceX, a company created by the entrepreneurial Elon Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla Inc.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SpaceX's goal is to control a huge share of the future internet market from space.

SEE ALSO

China launches Sudan's first ever satellite: official

But several rivals have the same ambition, including London-based startup OneWeb and giant US retailer Amazon, whose Project Kuiper is far less advanced.

Musk hopes eventually to control three to five per cent of the global internet market - a share valued at US$30 billion a year, or 10 times what SpaceX is earning from its space launches.

Mr Musk's ultimate goal is to finance the development of his rockets and space vessels. SpaceX's boss entertains a long-time dream of colonizing Mars.

His California-based company has so far received authorization from US authorities to launch 12,000 satellites in several different orbits, and it has applied to launch as many as 30,000 more.

Starlink is designed to provide high-speed internet connections on Earth.

Its mini-satellites will orbit at relatively low altitude (550km for the first ones), allowing quick transmission times.

SpaceX says its satellite constellation will be operational for Canada and the northern US by next year.

It says 24 more launches will be needed to extend coverage to the entire globe.

At present, there are slightly more than 2,100 active satellites in orbit around the Earth.

The idea of adding 42,000 has some scientists worried.

Astronomers say the proliferation of the bright metallic satellites could seriously degrade the night view, interfering with telescopes trained on space.

Others fear that the far more crowded skies will result in expensive collisions between satellites.

AFP

Technology

Cable feels the Force from Disney's ambitious streaming service

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

NetLink to support TPG Telecom 5G trial at Singapore Science Park

Russian e-commerce booms despite economic doldrums

First combined fintech festival, SWITCH kicks off today

Google's embrace of search ads crushing online travel agents

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

France, UK, Germany, EU 'extremely concerned' by Iran's nuclear deal breach

[PARIS] France, Germany, Britain and the European Union said Monday they are "extremely concerned" by Iran's...

Nov 12, 2019 06:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

US frack sand suppliers latest casualties in shale industry slump

[DENVER] The companies that provide sand for hydraulic fracturing operations are the latest casualties of shale...

Nov 12, 2019 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

At UN, North Korea accuses US of holding back progress

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] North Korea on Monday accused the United States and South Korea of hostility that...

Nov 12, 2019 06:49 AM
Transport

South African Airways restructuring to affect nearly 1,000 workers

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa's troubled state-owned airline on Monday announced a restructuring process that could...

Nov 12, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump expected to delay EU auto tariff decision for 6 more months: Politico

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly