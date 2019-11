Spark New Zealand said on Monday that China's Huawei Technologies was still among three companies on its preferred list of equipment suppliers, as the telecom and digital services provider announced 5G roll-out plans.

Spark's 5G roll-out ran into controversy when New Zealand's intelligence agency rejected its proposal to use equipment from Huawei, citing national security risks.

REUTERS