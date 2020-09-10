Speed up with Huawei's new AirEngine Wi-Fi 6

Huawei unveiled its AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series last month, offering top-notch Wi-Fi solutions for enterprises of any scale for both indoor and outdoor use. Powered by 5G technologies and AI (artificial intelligence), it is the first of its kind in the market.

In fact, the AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 top the ranks in the global market (excluding North America), according to a report by Dell’Oro Group, a leading independent market analysis and research firm. The findings cover the period from 2018 Q3 to 2019 Q3.

Huawei was also recognized as the January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure.

Introducing the Wi-Fi 6



Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of Wi-Fi technology and an upgrade from the current Wi-Fi 5. It still connects you to the Internet, but with additional technologies and upgrades to ensure a seamless and efficient connection.

Wi-Fi 6 delivers four times higher network bandwidth, accepts four times more concurrent users and offers more than three times lower latency as compared to the Wi-Fi 5.

Beyond increased speed, it is designed to grow with your business and ensure no disruption to your network, even after a few years as 5G’s presence develops.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Delivering lightning speed connection

Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 APs (Access Points) are the only ones in the industry to provide 16 spatial streams at a throughput rate as high as 10.75 Gbps — ideal for delivering a fiber-like network experience for heavy-traffic services such as AR/VR and 4K video. The higher number of spatial streams at the stated throughput rate means that it can accommodate larger bandwidths and achieve higher performance when communicating with multiple sources simultaneously.

In the future with higher demand of terminals accessing enterprise Wi-Fi networks, each terminal is expected to require at least 50 Mbps bandwidth for heavy-traffic services. This is where the AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 can showcase its prowess with its capacity to accommodate twice the industry’s average with its 16 spatial streams and throughput rate of up to 10.75 Gbps.

More stable coverage, application and roaming connectivity

Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 uses 16 unique built-in smart antennas and 5G-powered beamforming algorithm to achieve a more stable, focused and 20 per cent wider coverage as compared to traditional antennas.

This ensures not only greater coverage, but also no signal degradation at blindspots and zero interruptions.

Its first-of-its-kind Dynamic Turbo technology dynamically detects application types and implements HQoS (Hierarchical Quality of Service). This helps to achieve ultra-low 10 ms latency for key applications, thus ensuring a smooth experience of real-time applications such as AR/VR and prevention of frame freezing. This ultra-low latency — which is half the industry’s average — makes VR, AR, and HD videos more stable than ever.

Having a unique SmartRadio Lossless Roaming technology also ensures zero-packet loss for key services during roaming. So you can expect a roaming success rate of 100 per cent and experience smooth delivery of office applications such as video conferencing and voice calls for users while on the move.

100 Mbps@Everywhere; Significantly higher performance than industry’s standard

Powered by Huawei's multiple cutting-edge 5G technologies and AI-powered intelligent radio calibration, the AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 creates the first-of-its-kind "100 Mbps@everywhere" continuous networking at scale.

This means, in high-density access scenarios, each terminal is able to obtain a stable 100 Mbps anytime, anywhere on the campus network. It proactively detects environment changes and intelligently optimises the network-wide experience to boost device performance by up to 58 per cent, which is significantly higher than the current industry’s standard.

Applicable to diverse sectors

Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 can accelerate smart offices and transform digital communication in an enterprise office setting, and help automate and digitise most processes and productions through AI and robots in the education sector.

Even in the education sector, it can promote virtual and interactive learning, and potentially deliver quality education resources even to remote areas.

Mr David Li, Vice President of Enterprise Business Group Malaysia, said: “With the continuous increase in application scenarios and digital requirements, Huawei Air Engine Wi-Fi 6 which inherits 5G Technology will help enterprises to build High-Speed Wi-Fi networks on their premises. Moreover, it delivers the best user experience with new features and capabilities in challenging environments with many connected devices which results in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reductions. Not only that, Huawei Air Engine Wi-Fi 6 coupled with CloudCampus solution enables fast network deployment for enterprises to reduce network OPEX”.

For more information, visit Huawei online.