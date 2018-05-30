You are here

Home > Technology

S'pore bets right on 'gazelles': Stripe

The nation grasps that high-growth startups are the ones driving growth, jobs and economic transformation
Wed, May 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg @JacCheokBT@JacCheokBT

BT_20180530_STRIPE_3453996.jpg
"What is exciting in Singapore is the investment in creating the right environment for these high-growth startups. It's pretty impressive that four unicorns have been created here." - Claire Johnson, COO of Stripe
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

A TOP executive at one of the world's most valuable payments technology startups has lauded Singapore for being ahead of the curve in "realising economic transformation through high-growth startups" - what she proclaims is a little-known but important concept globally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
2 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
5 St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

BT_20180530_ITALY_3454122.jpg
May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Italy close to losing investors' trust: BOI

May 30, 2018
Stocks

No end in sight to SGD bond market drought

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening