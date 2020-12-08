You are here

Home > Technology

Squarespace talks to banks about plans for 2021 IPO

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 10:47 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Website-hosting service Squarespace is pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has been discussing its IPO plans with potential advisers and might select banks this month for the listing, said the people, who asked not to be idenitified because the information was private.

Squarespace's plans, including the timing of a listing, could change, the people said.

A representative for the New York-based company declined to comment.

Squarespace was valued at US$1.7 billion in December 2017 when General Atlantic invested US$200 million, adding to a US$40 million stake taken in 2014. The company would seek to exceed that valuation in an IPO, one of the people said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Earlier investors included Index Ventures and Accel, which led a US$38.5 million investment in 2010.

Led by founder and chief executive officer Anthony Casalena, Squarespace competes against publicly traded rivals Wix.com and GoDaddy, among others.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Second US judge blocks Commerce Department restrictions on TikTok

A giant in technology: Northern Ireland's international tech companies join SFFxSWITCH

S-E Asia's Internet economy on cusp of 'massive transformation': Alphabet CEO

Singtel, Sea shares get boost from digital bank licence win

JD Health surges 28% in HK's grey market trading

Nokia to lead 6G wireless network project for EU

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 8, 2020 10:39 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to link management pay to sustainability targets

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank on Monday said it planned to join a small number of financial institutions that link...

Dec 8, 2020 10:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron CEO vows higher returns, lower carbon to revive big oil

[NEW YORK] Fresh from overtaking Exxon Mobil Corp as North America's biggest oil company, Chevron Corp has a "simple...

Dec 8, 2020 10:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB 'overweight' on consumer stocks with ThaiBev as top pick

IN view of consumption trends in a post-Covid-19 world, RHB has upgraded the consumer sector under its coverage to "...

Dec 8, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's PM announces 73.6t yen in fresh stimulus

[TOKYO] Japan will compile a fresh economic stimulus package worth 73.6 trillion yen (S$943.08 billion), Prime...

Dec 8, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Soy-hungry China gets early start buying America's 2021 crop

[CHICAGO] China is so hungry for soybeans that it has started buying US supplies from next year's crop much earlier...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Plane-crash risk seen rising on FCC expansion of 5G spectrum in US

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

Exxon faces proxy fight launched by new activist firm Engine No 1

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for