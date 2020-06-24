You are here

T-Mobile shares priced at US$103 each in SoftBank sale

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 2:29 PM

US wireless carrier T-Mobile US said it has priced a sale of its shares at US$103 each in a deal that will see SoftBank Group divest a portion of its stake - a major step in the Japanese conglomerate's plan to sell assets.
PHOTO: AFP

The pricing comes after SoftBank unveiled a series of transactions on Monday to divest more than US$20 billion of stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a US$41 billion share buybacks and debt reduction plan.

The pricing comes after SoftBank unveiled a series of transactions on Monday to divest more than US$20 billion of stock in T-Mobile, as it seeks funding for a US$41 billion share buybacks and debt reduction plan.

The sale price is a 4 per cent discount to T-Mobile's Tuesday closing price.

Together with SoftBank's already announced monetisation of stakes in e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and wireless carrier Softbank, "we now believe the selling is complete", Sanford C Bernstein analyst Chris Lane wrote in a note to clients.

The injection of funds will relieve pressure on SoftBank after investments from chief executive Masayoshi Son and his US$100 billion Vision Fund have soured and hammered the group's earnings.

Credit Suisse starts probe into SoftBank-linked funds

SoftBank has spent 500 billion yen (S$6.52 billion) on a share buyback plan that will total up to 2.50 trillion yen. Mr Son is due to address shareholders on Thursday in his first public appearance since May's earnings presentation.

REUTERS

