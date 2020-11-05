You are here
T-Mobile to pay US$200m fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation
[WASHINGTON] T-Mobile will pay a US$200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) investigation into its subsidiary Sprint for failing to comply with rules on a low-income subsidy programme, the government said Wednesday.
An FCC probe found Sprint, prior to its merger with T-Mobile, was claiming monthly subsidies for serving 885,000 subscribers in the programme known as Lifeline even though those subscribers were not using the service.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes