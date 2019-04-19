You are here

Home > Technology

T-Mobile's CEO defends US$26.5b Sprint merger to US officials: sources

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 11:12 AM

lwx_tmobile_190419_21.jpg
T-Mobile US Inc chief executive officer John Legere defended his planned takeover of Sprint Corp to top Justice Department officials in a bid to head off worries the combination of the two wireless carriers could harm consumers, according to two people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] T-Mobile US Inc chief executive officer John Legere defended his planned takeover of Sprint Corp to top Justice Department officials in a bid to head off worries the combination of the two wireless carriers could harm consumers, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mr Legere met Thursday with antitrust division chief Makan Delrahim and other officials to defend the deal after staff attorneys vetting the merger informed the companies of their concerns, said the people, who requested anonymity because the review is confidential.

While the Justice Department hasn't made any final decisions about whether to challenge the merger in court, meetings between chief executives and the division's top leadership typically indicate an investigation is in the final stages. Senior officials have also met recently with at least one third party that has raised concerns about the deal, according to a third person. That's another sign the department is nearing a decision.

A parallel review by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is on day 136 of a 180-day timeline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

T-Mobile and the Justice Department declined to comment.

The US$26.5 billion takeover would unite the third and fourth-largest US wireless carriers, sparking fears it would lead to higher prices for consumers. On Thursday, a group of opponents, including the Communications Workers of America and Dish Network Corp, wrote to the Justice Department and the FCC, urging them to reject it. They argued it would reduce choice, lead to higher wireless bills, and cause job losses.

Mr Legere has argued that a merged company would be a stronger rival to Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc, the nation's top providers. He also touts how the tie-up will advance deployment of the next-generation of wireless technology known as 5G.

Earlier this week, Mr Legere tweeted a video of himself in front of the Washington Monument, while Sprint executive chairman Marcelo Claure tweeted a photo of the monument and said, "this is an important week".

Besides the Justice Department and the FCC, state attorneys general are investigating the merger. Some of the states are concerned that the deal could harm competition and are considering a lawsuit to block the tie-up on antitrust grounds, people familiar with the matter said last month. They may act even if the Justice Department approves the proposal, they said.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Facebook says it stored 'millions' of unencrypted Instagram passwords

Uber lands US$1 billion from SoftBank, Toyota for self-driving unit

Nintendo shares soar as Tencent wins Switch game approval in China

Shares in Brazilian card processors fall sharply after rival cuts interest rate for merchants

Shares in Pinterest and Zoom surge on IPO day

World's top chipmaker TSMC's Q1 profit dives

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 CWT parent defaults on loan
5 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman

Must Read

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

BT_20190419_STHENG19_3758521.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng to Singapore firms: Be innovative, tech-savvy but leave no one behind

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening