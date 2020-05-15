You are here

Home > Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce US$12b US factory: source

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 6:12 AM

nz_tsmc_150529.jpg
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build a US$12 billion advanced chip factory in Arizona, according to a person familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract manufacturer of computer chips, is expected to announce plans to build a US$12 billion advanced chip factory in Arizona, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The announcement, expected as soon as Thursday, coincides with an effort by the administration of US President Donald Trump to bring more foreign manufacturing to the United States.

The source said the plant will be located in Arizona and create as many as 1,600 jobs. TSMC also has an older chip facility in Washington State.

TSMC did not immediately return a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported TSMC's plans.

TSMC is a major supplier to Apple. The Taiwanese company makes the chips that power Apple's iPhones, and the iPhone maker works closely with the chip manufacturer to become the first to take advantage of new advances in its chipmaking processes.

SEE ALSO

Wall Street mines Apple, Google mobility data to spot revival

Semiconductors play a key role in both consumer electronics and defense equipment. The vast majority of the most advanced chips are made in Asia, which has caused concern among US officials as a strategic rivalry with China deepens.

While Intel has major manufacturing operations in the United States, it supplies only its own chips rather than making them for outside customers.

The Trump administration has been in talks with both Intel and TSMC to build a plant in the United States.

Last week, TSMC said it had been considering the United States as a location for a new factory but that there was "no concrete plan yet".

A source familiar with the matter said TSMC had worked with officials in the Commerce Department on plans that could be announced this week.

Last week, Intel said it was in discussions with the Department of Defense about improving domestic sources for microelectronics and related technology.

The Department had been working with companies to bolster the supply chain for microprocessors, a person familiar with the matter said. The TSMC announcement is not expected to derail the Pentagon's efforts, despite the Commerce Department working on the TSMC deal independently, the person said.

Apple and Intel declined to comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

SPH partners Google on joint business plan for 2020

Tencent revenue rises on online gaming surge during lockdown

Satellite operator Intelsat files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

M1 blames upgrade drive for service disruption; offers one-week rebate to users

Rajah & Tann, CMS, Cooley invest over US$10m in global open platform for lawyers

Proposed changes to Singapore's data protection law seek stiffer penalties for info leaks

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 06:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise on dip in US crude stockpiles and IEA data

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled higher on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast lower global...

May 15, 2020 06:00 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a call for proposals for short-form video content from all media or...

May 15, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose...

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.