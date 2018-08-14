You are here

Home > Technology

Tech giants face hefty fines under Australia cyber laws

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 1:48 PM

2018-08-09T220312Z_1806107402_RC16E058BA60_RTRMADP_3_CYBER-CONFERENCE.JPG
Tech companies could face fines of up to A$10 million (S$10 million) if they fail to hand over customer information or data to Australian police under tough cyber laws unveiled on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Tech companies could face fines of up to A$10 million (S$10 million) if they fail to hand over customer information or data to Australian police under tough cyber laws unveiled on Tuesday.

The government is updating its communication laws to compel local and international providers to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, saying criminals were using technology, including encryption, to hide their activities.

The legislation, first canvassed by Canberra last year, will take into account privacy concerns by "expressly" preventing the weakening of encryption or the introduction of so-called backdoors, Cyber Security Minister Angus Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said over the past year, some 200 operations involving serious criminal and terrorism-related investigations were negatively impacted by the current laws.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We know that more than 90 per cent of data lawfully intercepted by the Australian Federal Police now uses some form of encryption," he added in a statement.

"We must ensure our laws reflect the rapid take-up of secure online communications by those who seek to do us harm."

The laws have been developed in consultation with the tech and communications industries and Mr Taylor stressed that the government did not want to "break the encryption systems" of companies.

"The (law enforcement) agencies are convinced we can get the balance right here," he told broadcaster ABC.

"We are only asking them to do what they are capable of doing. We are not asking them to create vulnerabilities in their systems that will reduce the security because we know we need high levels of security in our communications."

The type of help that could be requested by Canberra will include asking a provider to remove electronic protections, concealing covert operations by government agencies, and helping with access to devices or services.

If companies did not comply with the requests, they face fines of up to A$10 million, while individuals could be hit with penalties of up to A$50,000. The requests can be challenged in court.

The draft legislation expands the obligations to assist investigators from domestic telecom businesses to encompass foreign companies, including any communications providers operating in Australia.

This could cover social media giants such as Facebook, WhatsApp and gaming platforms with chat facilities.

The Digital Industry Group (DIGI), which represents tech firms including Facebook, Google, Twitter and Oath in Australia, said the providers were already working with police to respond to requests within existing laws and their terms of service.

DIGI managing director Nicole Buskiewicz called for "constructive dialogue" with Canberra over the adoption of surveillance laws that respect privacy and freedom of expression.

AFP

Technology

Trouble with cost of goods sold hits Foxconn’s profit machine

Tencent's "Monster Hunter: World" axed in China days after launch, shares slide

Factory-less manufacturers one reason behind output-export gap

TPG may not be a game changer for Singapore telco market

Race on to boost defences against drones with killer payloads

Chinese smartphone upstarts taking on Apple, Samsung

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
2 PayNow Corporate launched today
3 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
4 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
5 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71fx5898c7s10ukofka6.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Vienna replaces Melbourne as world's most liveable city; Singapore slips back behind Hong Kong

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

nz-propnex-140818.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex strikes master franchise deal in Vietnam, takes 25% stake in franchisee

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening