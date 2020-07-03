You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent launches new US game studio for global appeal

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 2:23 PM

nz_Tencent_030751.jpg
Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video game company, launched a new California-based studio this week, as it looks to further expand its presence overseas.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video game company, launched a new California-based studio this week, as it looks to further expand its presence overseas.

The new studio, LightSpeed LA, will be led by former Rockstar veteran Steve Martin and will focus on the development and publishing of AAA titles, Tencent Games' LightSpeed and Quantum Studios said in a statement to Reuters.

"We're ushering in a new era of game culture by combining world-class development with a stress-free work environment," Mr Martin said in the statement.

Tencent is trying to build an array of studios overseas with the goal of creating content with original intellectual property that has global appeal.

The launch is also the firm's latest move in a strategy to derive half its games revenue from overseas, a category that accounted for about 23 per cent of its fourth-quarter online game sales.

SEE ALSO

DBS downgrades Shopee, Garena owner Sea to 'sell'

The company has most recently hired Halo 4 lead designer Scott Warner to head another newly-minted new studio grouped under TiMi Studios, the maker of Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Tencent is also the owner of League of Legends creator Riot Games, and has majority control of Clash of Clans maker Supercell.

The new studio in Orange County has hired creative talent from Rockstar Games, Sony VASG, Respawn Entertainment, 2K Games and Insomniac.

Last week, Tencent unveiled plans for more than 40 game products, from a release of Mobile Dungeon & Fighter to an unnamed Metal Slug mobile game in partnership with SNK Corp.

It also announced a cross-platform Pokemon team battling game running on Nintendo's Switch console and on mobile.

Shares of Tencent Holdings soared more than 8 per cent this week to a historic high of HK$521 (S$93.69) after the announcement of the new games.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 02:12 PM
Technology

Ambani's Jio adds Intel backing with 18.95b rupee deal

[MUMBAI] The investment arm of Intel agreed to pay 18.95 billion rupees (SUS$354.1 million) for a stake in Jio...

Jul 3, 2020 01:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Acra rejects BDO's application to resign as Mirach Energy auditor

THE Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) has rejected BDO's application to resign as auditor of...

Jul 3, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Former Panama presidents charged with money laundering

[PANAMA CITY] Panama's last two presidents, Ricardo Martinelli and Juan Carlos Varela, were charged on Thursday with...

Jul 3, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales notch record 52.1% drop in May on 'circuit-breaker' fallout

SINGAPORE retail sales plummeted by a record degree in May, as the second month of the national “circuit breaker”...

UPDATED 1 hour 8 min ago
Jul 3, 2020 12:42 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS, Schroders launch multi-asset fund for retirement income planning

DBS and Schroder Investment Management Singapore (Schroders Singapore) on Friday announced the launch of a multi-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.