Tencent revenue rises on online gaming surge during lockdown

Hong Kong
TENCENT Holdings' revenue beat expectations after Covid-19 lockdowns propelled gaming sales to their fastest pace of growth since 2017, sending shares surging in Hong Kong.
The WeChat operator's revenue rose 26 per cent to 108.1 billion yuan (S$21.6 billion) after online...
