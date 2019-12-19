You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent, Sina apps targeted in Chinese privacy crackdown

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 12:57 PM

nz_tencent_191259.jpg
China on Thursday criticised 41 apps including Tencent messaging app QQ and Sina's sports app for allegedly forcing users to hand over personal data, part of an ongoing campaign to boost digital privacy protections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China on Thursday criticised 41 apps including Tencent messaging app QQ and Sina's sports app for allegedly forcing users to hand over personal data, part of an ongoing campaign to boost digital privacy protections.

Tencent's app made it hard to deactivate accounts and required users to authorise access to a broad range of data, the industry and information technology ministry said.

Sina Sports, a major sports news site in China, collected personal information without permission, the ministry added in a statement.

QQ is popular with young people and has 653.4 million monthly active users, the second-largest messaging app in the country next to WeChat.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 41 apps were ordered to make changes by Dec 31 or face prosecution.

SEE ALSO

Tencent-backed Beike mulls US$1b IPO

Tencent and Sina did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ministry said it had asked more than 100 companies to make changes to software applications as part of the privacy crackdown, with more than 8,000 apps complying so far.

REUTERS

Technology

IBM's new battery design taps seawater as alternative mineral source

Micron signals recovery in 2020, says received supply licenses for Huawei

US finalising rules to limit sensitive tech exports to China and others

Nvidia touts chip deals with China's Alibaba, Baidu, Didi

Facebook says it can still locate users who opt out of tracking

Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 12:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Puma Energy to sell Australia fuels business for A$425m

[BENGALURU] Singapore's Puma Energy, the retail and midstream arm of global commodities trader Trafigura, said on...

Dec 19, 2019 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to begin lending ETFs to investors, unveils details

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced details of a new scheme to lend exchange-traded funds (ETF) to...

Dec 19, 2019 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

Homeward bound? Deadline looms for North Korea's overseas workers

[SEOUL] The waitress at the North Korean restaurant in Beijing has no concerns about a deadline this weekend for...

Dec 19, 2019 12:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Moya jumps 13% on heavy volume, calls for trading halt

SHARES of Catalist-listed Moya Holdings climbed on Thursday amid active trading in the morning.

UPDATED 35 min ago
Dec 19, 2019 11:57 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC adds 2 leaders to management committee

OCBC Bank has added two senior leaders to its 24-member management committee, the lender said in a media statement...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly