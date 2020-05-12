You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent's absence is a drag for lagging Asia tech stocks

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 4:06 PM

file79l0yb3fbdg1l7bunch0.jpg
Tencent Holdings, the online gaming and social-media services giant that analysts expect will report on Wednesday an 18 per cent revenue increase amid the virus outbreak, isn't part of that index.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] US technology stocks are on their hottest winning streak of the year, yet those gains aren't necessarily translating to the same boost for their peers in Asia.

The tech benchmark Nasdaq 100 Index, heavily skewed towards the so-called FAANG stocks - Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix, Google parent Alphabet - as well as top position Microsoft, has now rallied for six straight days. It has rebounded 33 per cent since a low in March as investors piled into technology and biotech shares seen as winners amid the social-distancing lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic.

There's no equivalent tech mainboard in Asia, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index the closest comparable. It's up a comparatively weak 24 per cent since mid-March, and the top stocks in the gauge, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Samsung Electronics, have lagged that gain. Tencent Holdings, the online gaming and social-media services giant that analysts expect will report on Wednesday an 18 per cent revenue increase amid the virus outbreak, isn't part of that index.

While the top of the Nasdaq 100 enjoys a more diverse mix - Google, Netflix and Facebook leveraging demand for online and social-media services from consumers stuck at home, alongside Amazon's online delivery - the Asia-Pacific index is largely dominated by chipmakers TSMC and Samsung. They account for more than a third of the gauge.

The coronavirus pandemic has been a net negative for chipmaker stocks worldwide. Despite growth in data centers, they've been hit by concerns about lower end-market demand for new personal computers, smartphones and autos, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anand Srinivasan and Marina Girgis wrote in a May 1 note.

SEE ALSO

Tech giants show how immune they are to coronavirus fallout

Tencent not being part of the Asia-Pacific tech index is also hurting it. After falling less than its peers during the initial market downturn, the stock is up 14 per cent for the year, climbing to a two-year high on Monday.

Global mobile game sales hit a record for the week ended May 3, according to Sensor Tower, with holidays in China and Japan also helping gains, BI's Matthew Kanterman and Ling Vey-Sern wrote in a note on Monday. "Growth should continue above the long-term market potential for the duration of the pandemic, likely through Q2," they said.

Tencent was also included as a "select stock pick" as Internet, healthcare and property sectors are among those to benefit from China's upcoming National People's Congress, Citigroup analysts including Pierre Lau wrote in a May 11 note.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Software maker Chef hires Guggenheim to help raise funds

Spark New Zealand to manage part of country's 5G allocation

Thyssenkrupp's rising debt gnaws at US$19b elevator lifeline

M1 fibre services down in some areas in western, central and eastern Singapore

US says Chinese hacking vaccine research: reports

Bigwigs circling for fintech quarry as pandemic turns off cash tap

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end lower on coronavirus resurgence worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday as worries grew about a second wave of Covid-19 infections at...

May 12, 2020 03:57 PM
Government & Economy

China says Phase 1 trade deal beneficial to US, China and the world

[BEIJING] The Phase 1 trade deal between China and the United States will benefit for both countries and the world,...

May 12, 2020 03:52 PM
Transport

P&O Ferries cuts 1,100 jobs as virus impacts

[LONDON]  P&O Ferries said Monday it will lay off some 1,100 staff as it fights the fallout to business from the...

May 12, 2020 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on fear over new coronavirus cases, China's beef import ban

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday due to concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in...

May 12, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Tuesday following losses in Asia triggered by fears...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.