You are here

Home > Technology

Tencent's WeChat app sees surge in download before US ban

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200923_WECHAT_4252523.jpg
WeChat was installed about 54,000 times between Friday and Saturday, 28 times the 1,900 downloads seen in the same two-day period a week before, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

CHINESE tech giant Tencent's WeChat messaging app has seen a surge in downloads in the United States since Friday after Washington confirmed it would push ahead with a planned ban of the app, data showed on Tuesday.

The US Department of Commerce issued an order requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove WeChat for downloads on national security grounds, but a US judge blocked the move on Sunday.

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it will challenge the order.

WeChat was installed about 54,000 times between Friday and Saturday, 28 times the 1,900 downloads seen in the same two-day period a week before, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

SEE ALSO

Powell sees 'highly uncertain' path for economy despite 'marked' gains

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said WeCom, an office collaboration app, also saw a jump in downloads in the United States over that period.

The United States has launched a series of measures in recent months cracking down on Chinese tech firms and apps, citing national security grounds, as the world's two largest economies butt heads on issues ranging from trade and technology to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tencent, which has denied its apps pose a national security risk, has said updates of the app for existing US users may be negatively affected should Apple and Google remove WeChat from their stores.

WeChat is an all-in-one mobile app that combines messaging, social media, payment functions and other services and boasts more than a billion users globally.

WeCom, which was rebranded from Tencent's office collaboration app WeChat Work only days after US President Donald Trump first said he would ban WeChat in August, was installed 58,000 times in the United States on Friday and Saturday, 193 times the 300 downloads it saw over the same period a week prior, according to Sensor Tower estimates.

After downloading WeCom, users can now link their WeChat account to it and add their WeChat contacts, a Reuters test showed.

WeCom users can then message, create chat groups, and even receive virtual money from WeChat friends without their WeChat contacts having to download WeCom.

Tencent told Chinese media WeCom is a completely different product from WeChat. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

Microsoft buys video-game maker ZeniMax Media

Twitter probes alleged racial bias in image cropping feature

Intel gets US licences to supply some products to Huawei

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

SRX launches community tool on its mobile app

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Tropical Storm Beta floods Houston, dumps rain on Gulf Coast

[HOUSTON] Tropical Storm Beta is flooding Houston as it slows to a crawl along the Gulf Coast, forcing highways to...

Sep 23, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

China's Xi says no intention to fight 'a Cold War or hot one' with any country

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday...

Sep 22, 2020 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] US President Donald Trump angrily cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic...

Sep 22, 2020 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales near 14-year high

[WASHINGTON] US home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August as the housing market...

Sep 22, 2020 11:39 PM
Transport

Airlines call for Covid-19 tests before all international flights

[PARIS] Global airlines called on Tuesday for airport Covid-19 tests for all departing international passengers to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.