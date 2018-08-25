You are here

Home > Technology

Tesla to remain public at request of shareholders, Musk says

Sat, Aug 25, 2018 - 11:59 AM

file71je4r7fdyehi3a83v6.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Elon Musk scrapped his plan for taking Tesla Inc. private, more than two weeks after blindsiding employees and investors with the idea via a bombshell tweet.

In a blog post published late Friday, the company's chairman, CEO and largest shareholder said he had met with Tesla's board of directors and "let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree."

The decision is a stunning reversal after Mr Musk shocked the financial world Aug 7, tweeting that he wanted to take the electric-car maker private at US$420 a share and had "funding secured." In a subsequent blog post, he indicated that no such financing deal had been closed. The tweet has drawn a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"Given the feedback I've received, it's apparent that most of Tesla's existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company," wrote Mr Musk. "Although the majority of shareholders I spoke to said they would remain with Tesla if we went private, the sentiment, in a nutshell, was ‘please don't do this..'"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a separate statement, a committee of independent directors formed to review Mr Musk's proposal confirmed the decision and announced its intention to dissolve.

Mr Musk had hired both Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, the top two merger advisers in the US, to advise him personally in his bid to take the company off of the public market, according to people familiar with the arrangements. Both banks have been lead underwriters on most of the company's stock and convertible debt offerings.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Twitter CEO to testify before US House panel on Sept 5

MAS, SGX to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

China's Huawei slams Australia 5G mobile network ban as 'politically motivated'

MAS, SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

New York is the capital of a booming artificial intelligence industry

HP Inc tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast

Editor's Choice

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

Most Read

1 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
2 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
3 Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel
4 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
5 Global trends bode well for SGX
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening