You are here

Home > Technology

This Asian telco will be standing by Huawei — at least for now

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 6:05 PM

[SINGAPORE] Donald Trump hasn't scared one Asian telco away from Huawei Technologies Co., even as the US president presses home his campaign.

Singapore's M1 Ltd., now controlled by Keppel Corp. and Singapore Press Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday it's open to keep on dealing with the Chinese company, while flagging there'll be alternative providers as operators look to build out their 5G networks.

Huawei Technologies, China's largest technology company, was blacklisted by the US earlier this month amid claims that the group aids Beijing's espionage, with Trump's move cutting it off from the US software and components it needs to make products. The decision both escalated and complicated the trade war between Washington and Beijing, while forcing telecom operators around the world to decide whether they too would shun the company.

M1 will continue to use Huawei if it makes commercial sense, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Manjot Singh Mann said at an interview on the sidelines of a briefing to map out priorities for the coming years. Fifth-generation services will be "vendor agnostic" as there are multiple players developing equipment, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore's regulator signaled earlier this year it will let local operators decide for themselves on who to buy telecommunication equipment from, amid the US campaign against Huawei. The trade-dependent Southeast Asian nation has strong ties with both Beijing and Washington, and has made the case that China should have a greater say in shaping global rules.

Outlining his four-step business plan, Mann said he would focus on cutting costs and realizing benefits with Singapore conglomerate Keppel. "There is a good opportunity for us to partner," he said, highlighting opportunities in connectivity, data centers, the Internet of Things and cost management, as well as enterprise business.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Hong Kong’s Alibaba obsession may finally pay off with mega-deal

Singapore government to award up to S$2.7b worth of ICT contracts by March 2020

Challenger Technologies releases indicative timeline for proposed delisting

Robo-deliveries are now reality in China

Alibaba eyeing second listing in Hong Kong to raise US$20b

Japan to limit foreign ownership of firms in high-tech sectors

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

May 28, 2019
Garage

SVCA, Cambridge Associates to produce S-E Asian private equity, venture benchmarks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening