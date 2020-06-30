You are here

TikTok denies sharing Indian user data with Chinese government

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 1:00 PM

[NEW DELHI] TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing information on Indian users with the Chinese government, after New Delhi banned the wildly popular app citing national security and privacy concerns.

"TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government," said the company, which is owned by China's ByteDance.

India banned 58 other Chinese apps over the same concerns.

AFP

