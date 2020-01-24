You are here

Home > Technology

TikTok inks music deal as it sets up shop in California

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 7:12 AM

nz_tiktok_240139.jpg
TikTok on Thursday licensed a catalogue of independent music as it worked to build on the momentum of the social networking app specialising in video snippets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] TikTok on Thursday licensed a catalogue of independent music as it worked to build on the momentum of the social networking app specialising in video snippets.

The deal between TikTok and Merlin, a digital rights agency for independent music labels, is designed to help facilitate the use of the short-form video service for promotions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Merlin chief executive Jeremy Sirota said: "Merlin members are increasingly using TikTok for their marketing campaigns, and today's partnership ensures that they and their artists can also build new and incremental revenue streams."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

London-based Merlin said its roster of members spans more than 60 countries and includes tens of thousands of independent record labels, distributors and artist management companies.

SEE ALSO

ByteDance seeking new CEO for its TikTok business: sources

The news came as TikTok opened an office in Los Angeles to advance its ambitions in the US.

"Located between the innovative tech companies in Silicon Beach and the streaming content companies at Hayden tract (in Los Angeles), TikTok truly sits at the intersection of technology and entertainment, physically and figuratively," TikTok US general manager Vanessa Pappas said.

"While we are a global company, having a permanent office in LA speaks to our commitment to the US market and deepens our bonds with the city, and the talent and companies, that call it home."

TikTok, launched by Chinese company ByteDance in September 2017, has quickly become one of the most popular social networks in the world, with young people its main market.

In November, the app hit 1.5 billion downloads worldwide, outperforming Instagram.

Users typically post short clips of themselves performing skits, lip-syncing and dancing.

But TikTok has come under scrutiny recently over whether it censors content deemed sensitive by China's authoritarian rulers.

TikTok said in a statement in October its operations were not influenced by the Chinese government.

AFP

Technology

Intel sees 2020 revenue above estimates as chip demand recovers

Malaysia's 5G plan follows China's path

US presses France for 'strong security measures' against Huawei

Money FM podcast: A new decade for HR 

Netflix forecasts tough start to 2020 as Disney+ goes global

Riyadh rejects charge that Saudi prince hacked into Bezos' phone

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

'Doomsday Clock' closer to midnight than ever

[WASHINGTON] The Doomsday Clock on Thursday ticked down to 100 seconds to midnight, symbolising the greatest level...

Jan 24, 2020 07:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs to companies: Hire at least one woman director if you want to go public

[NEW YORK] From June 30, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will only help take a company public if it has at least one diverse...

Jan 24, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

WHO urges China to keep city lockdowns short

[GENEVA] The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday urged China to ensure transport lockdowns in several...

Jan 24, 2020 07:08 AM
Transport

Waymo self-driving minivans take to more US roads

[SAN FRANCISCO] Alphabet's self-driving vehicle unit Waymo is expanding testing to more regions of the United States...

Jan 24, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Trump 'flagrantly' abused power: impeachment trial

[WASHINGTON] Democrats told President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday that he openly and dangerously...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly