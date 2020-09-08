You are here

Home > Technology

TikTok owner doles out bonuses to assuage beleaguered staff

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 12:41 PM

nz_bytedance_080920.jpg
TikTok's Chinese parent has declared a rare half-month's salary bonus for employees, hoping to calm a 60,000-plus workforce across the globe as negotiations around the sale of the video service's US operations approach the Trump administration's September deadline.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] TikTok's Chinese parent has declared a rare half-month's salary bonus for employees, hoping to calm a 60,000-plus workforce across the globe as negotiations around the sale of the video service's US operations approach the Trump administration's September deadline.

ByteDance will dole out the bonus this month to reward employees at a time of unprecedented economic and social upheaval, the company said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. While the Beijing-based startup is known for paying lavishly to poach experts in critical fields such as artificial intelligence, it's unusual for the firm to declare a handout in the middle of the year. A ByteDance representative confirmed the memo.

"Over the past few months, we have been working together to overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and changing macro environment," ByteDance said in its memo. "To thank everyone for their efforts and dedication, we will be issuing a cash bonus to all eligible employees," it said, adding that it will pay out the bonus together with September's salary to any full-timer who's worked at least 26 days between July 1 and Aug 31.

ByteDance's move contrasts with belt-tightening across scores of Asian startups from Singapore's Grab to India's Oyo. It echoes a handout from Huawei Technologies in 2019, another Chinese company in Washington's cross-hairs.

ByteDance's workforce, particularly in the US, is concerned about the company's future now that Mr Trump has banned the viral video phenom and prohibited American residents and entities from dealing with TikTok. While the Commerce Department hasn't defined the scope of that executive order, TikTok's once-sizzling pace of growth is slowing, users are migrating to rival apps such as Triller, and Washington officials continue to label the app a security threat.

SEE ALSO

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ByteDance is now embroiled in sensitive discussions about a TikTok takeover in the US with suitors including Microsoft and Oracle, a deal estimated to fetch upwards of US$20 billion. But uncertainty around the deal escalated sharply last week after China asserted its right to approve or block the sale of technology abroad, complicating an already complex process under scrutiny from the White House.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

New chartered fintech professional qualification to groom Singapore, China talent

China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

Espressif seeks talent for Singapore R&D office

5G deployment, cloud computing to drive Asian technology sector: Credit Suisse

SoftBank shares slide as its bets on tech stock options unnerve investors

Worst is over for Singapore listcos' earnings: DBS

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 12:51 PM
Transport

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

[LONDON] Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owner's annual...

Sep 8, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

HK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam

[HONG KONG] Twelve people from Hong Kong arrested as they reportedly sailed to Taiwan for political asylum will "...

Sep 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

[TAIPEI] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Tuesday for an alliance of democracies to defend against "...

Sep 8, 2020 12:33 PM
Life & Culture

France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

[PARIS] Christiane Eda-Pierre, a French soprano who broke ground as the country's first black woman to make her mark...

Sep 8, 2020 12:23 PM
Life & Culture

Syrian olive trees put down roots in Kurdish Iraq

[ARBIL, Iraq] Tucked away in the rolling hills of Iraqi Kurdistan is a hidden treasure: tens of thousands of olive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

Tourism spillover from Mice restart will be minimal: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.