TikTok will be shut down if Oracle deal fails to meet US security needs

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 11:53 PM

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said if Oracle's deal for TikTok cannot be closed with terms that meet US security requirements, including holding code in the United States, the short video app will be shut down.

"All of the code will have to be in the United States.

Oracle will be responsible for rebuilding the code, sanitizing the code, making sure it's safe in their cloud, and ...it'll satisfy all of our requirements," Mnuchin told a CNBC investor conference.

