You are here

Home > Technology

Trump administration sounds alert as China forges ahead with AI

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190220_AI_3701123.jpg
The need for increased AI investment in defence is urgent. Researchers see machine learning as the electricity of the 21st century, with the potential to transform life across sectors.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

PRESIDENT Donald Trump's recently announced artificial intelligence initiative does not include the word "China." But that country's progress in the race to machine-learning supremacy has prompted calls for the United States to start running faster. Though Mr Trump's plan is light on actual planning, the Pentagon released its own report last week that provides more detail. Taken together, the documents are promising.

Mr Trump's order directs agencies to assess their spending, reprioritise existing funds towards artificial intelligence and consider that priority in their upcoming budget proposals. It also opens government data to researchers and the private sector.

And it kick-starts a process for departments to consider how they might regulate machine-learning applications in their purview. Exactly how these things happen is up to agencies - but at least the President is asking them to start thinking, which so far few seem to have done. The Defense Department is an exception.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The need for increased AI investment in defence is urgent. Researchers see machine learning as the electricity of the 21st century, with the potential to transform life across sectors. But US innovators are much more likely to set their sights on, say, crafting autonomous vehicles than they are on aiding the US military. Google decided not to renew its contract with the Pentagon for AI used to analyse drone videos last year, when employees objected to involving themselves in "the business of war".

In China, things are different. If the military wants a company to build a model for it, officials need merely extend the order and provide the data sets, which are also easier to come by in a surveillance state than in a free society.

The exact amount China will spend on artificial intelligence in the coming years has not been made public, but estimates run in the tens of billions of dollars. Individual cities are committing US$15 billion or more on their own.

Challenging China will certainly require more money than the meagre US$1.1 billion the US commits yearly in unclassified spending on machine learning. Those opened-up government databases are also an important step. But to really compete in AI, the government must also woo top talent, such as those sceptical Google engineers. This is where the Pentagon's report is most compelling: The department emphasises the need for ethical and transparent frameworks to govern artificial intelligence. Whatever guidelines officials develop will be crucial in persuading the industry to work with the government.

The goal of matching China on machine learning is not to be more like the Chinese. It is to ensure that the rest of the world is less like them, by setting the terms for the proper use of a powerful technology in areas from defence to law enforcement to healthcare. WP

Technology

Corporate venture capital deal share in Asia close to overtaking North America

Facebook's AI chief researching new class of semiconductor

Volkswagen tries to play catch-up on driverless tech

Huawei founder says world can't live without it

New Universe map unearths 300,000 more galaxies

Britain does not support total Huawei network ban: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

BP_Heng Swee Keat_200219_3.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence, healthcare, bank stocks expected to gain from Budget 2019

BT_20190220_ABTAX_3701272.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget puts some tax breaks out to pasture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening