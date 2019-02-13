You are here

Home > Technology

Trump orders US administration to prioritise AI

Executive order, however, stops short of specific funding or detailed strategy
Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington, DC

US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the US administration to give greater priority to artificial intelligence (AI), a move seen as firing up a battle for leadership with China.

The American AI Initiative executive order calls for the administration to "devote the full resources of the federal government" to help fuel AI innovation.

"Americans have profited tremendously from being the early developers and international leaders in AI," a White House statement said. "However, as the pace of AI innovation increases around the world, we cannot sit idly by and presume that our leadership is guaranteed."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The order, however, stops short of specific funding or a detailed strategy for deployment of AI.

The move comes amid growing concerns that China will overtake the United States in key areas of AI, helped by a broad national strategy and accelerating investment.

Darrell West, head of the Brookings Institution's Center for Technology Innovation, said the White House move was "timely" but that it remained uncertain how it would be implemented without clear funding.

"The president sometimes launches initiatives that sound good but have little actual impact," Mr West added. "China is investing US$150 billion by 2030 with the goal of becoming the pre-eminent AI country in the world. It is important for the US to keep pace because AI will transform many different sectors."

Daniel Castro of the Center for Data Innovation, a think tank which follows technology issues, offered a similarly cautious response. "If the administration wants its AI initiative to be transformative, it will need to do more than reprogramme existing funds for AI research, skill development, and infrastructure development."

Mr Castro welcomed the initiative but called for a more comprehensive AI strategy that covers areas such as digital free trade, data collection policies and other issues.

Senator Marco Rubio called the initiative a "good start", writing on Twitter: "China is the most comprehensive challenge we have faced from a near peer adversary in over half a century. Confronting it will require a comprehensive response."

The White House said the plan calls for "unleashing AI" by making more resources available to researchers, setting guidelines for regulations, promoting AI in education and improving US competitiveness. AFP

Technology

Singapore most ready in Asia, second globally, to adopt driverless cars: KPMG

Sevak Q4 earnings drop 32.9% to S$280,000

Alibaba says China's slowdown isn't hurting it all that much

T-Mobile chief gives US Congress pledge not to use Huawei gear

Tencent investment in Reddit sparks censorship worry in some users

Woman sues Lime after e-scooter mishap leaves her daughter in a vegetative state

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening