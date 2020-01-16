You are here

Home > Technology

TSMC Q4 profit beats forecasts, powered by 5G chip demand

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 3:06 PM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand for 5G chips.

TSMC, a proxy for global tech demand as its clients include Apple Inc, Qualcomm and Huawei Technologies , said October-December net profit rose 16.1 per cent year-on-year to NT$116.035 billion (S$5.22 billion).

That compared with an average forecast of NT$111.41 billion drawn from 19 analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Revenue rose 10.6 per cent to US$10.39 billion, versus the company's estimate of US$10.2 billion to US$10.3 billion and an average US$10.55 billion estimate from 21 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rising demand for 5G smartphones and an upbeat outlook for new technologies including artificial intelligence will further drive sales of TSMC's high-performance chips, known as 7 nanometre, analysts said.

SEE ALSO

TEE Intl sinks deeper into the red in Q2 on TEE Land loss

After shrinking for three consecutive years, the smartphone market is back on track to grow this year thanks to 5G smartphone demand. Industry tracker IDC sees global smartphone shipments topping 1.4 billion units in 2020, up 1.5 per cent on year.

Investor sentiment should also get a boost from an initial trade deal agreed this week between the United States and China that is expected to defuse their 18-month trade war, which has weighed on the global economy and the tech industry.

Reflecting growing optimism for the tech sector, TSMC shares hit a record earlier this month after gaining more than 50 per cent in 2019.

Prior to the earnings announcement on Thursday, shares in TSMC closed down 1.62 per cent, versus a 0.21 per cent fall in the wider market, valuing the company at nearly US$295 billion, bigger than US rival Intel Corp's US$256 billion.

REUTERS

Technology

Dating apps share users' intimate data: consumer group

iPhone hacking firm updates tool amid Apple-FBI spat

Amazon offers India's small business owners US$1b olive branch

China's blockbuster line-up signals tough year for Hollywood

London heads European investment in tech sector: study

UK PM Johnson challenges US critics of Huawei

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 02:03 PM
Real Estate

Study finds 'insider trading' on the golf course lowers Singapore land prices

[SINGAPORE] A strange thing happens in Singapore after the government announces it's selling highly-coveted land....

Jan 16, 2020 01:53 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong is months behind on tax collection

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is behind on its taxes.

Jan 16, 2020 01:41 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.27% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.27 per cent or 8.91...

Jan 16, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

The US$95b centrepiece of Sino-US trade deal is already in doubt

[NEW YORK] China has pledged to buy almost US$95 billion worth of additional US commodities as part of a phase one...

Jan 16, 2020 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong is world's most expensive city for luxuries

[LONDON] Wealthy bargain hunters should be wary of getting married in New York, hiring lawyers in Hong Kong or...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly