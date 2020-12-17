You are here

Twitter cracks down on false posts about Covid-19 vaccines

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 8:06 AM

Twitter said on Wednesday that it would crack down on false posts about Covid-19 vaccines beginning next week, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Twitter said on Wednesday that it would crack down on false posts about Covid-19 vaccines beginning next week, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.

The social media platform already targets posts containing false information on how the virus spreads and the...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for