You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter dropping Periscope mobile app for live streams

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 11:30 AM

nz_twitter_161248.jpg
Twitter on Tuesday said its Periscope mobile app for live streaming video will shut down by March as use of it declines and the cost of maintaining it goes up.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter on Tuesday said its Periscope mobile app for live streaming video will shut down by March as use of it declines and the cost of maintaining it goes up.

Twitter bought Periscope in 2015 before it launched and as the popularity of now defunct Meerkat signaled keen interest in people broadcasting video from smartphones.

"We have made the difficult decision to discontinue Periscope as a separate mobile app," the team said in a blog post.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time."

Periscope features have been woven into Twitter over time, the team noted.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The capabilities and ethos of the Periscope team and infrastructure already permeate Twitter," the team said.

"We're confident that live video still has the potential of seeing an even wider audience within the Twitter product."

Periscope will be removed from app stores in March, and users were told they will be able to download archives of broadcasts before that time.

Twitter launched its Periscope some five years ago as a live-streaming video spread in the smartphone world.

"When we started Periscope, we wanted to build the closest thing to teleportation - by providing users with the best way to start or watch a live video broadcast," the Periscope team said in a post at the time.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Google's Gmail service suffers outage for second day in a row

Facebook to move UK users to California terms, avoiding EU privacy rules

Draft EU rules propose huge fines, bans for tech giants

Twitter slapped with fine for breaking EU's data privacy law

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices for first time since pandemic

[LONDON] De Beers raised diamond prices for the first time since the outbreak of global pandemic, signalling growing...

Dec 16, 2020 11:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore Port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's state-backed operator Jurong Port Pte is in advanced talks to buy a stake in a petroleum...

Dec 16, 2020 11:28 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore and US sign MOU on trade financing, investment cooperation

SINGAPORE and the United States of America have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to deepen economic...

Dec 16, 2020 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Suntec Reit top pick for RHB on attractive valuations, earnings recovery

RHB on Wednesday said Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) remains its preferred pick in the office/...

Dec 16, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Prudential's Eastspring appoints new chief operating officer

EASTSPRING Investments, the Asian asset management business of Prudential plc, on Wednesday announced the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Keppel launches second data centre fund with over US$500m first close

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

Federal Reserve joins world central banks fighting climate change

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for