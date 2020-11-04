You are here

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump's election posts

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 2:47 PM

AK_twfb_0411.jpg
Twitter and Facebook early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump's comments on the US presidential election, which remained too close to call.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Twitter and Facebook early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump's comments on the US presidential election, which remained too close to call.

Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.

Facebook also flagged a Trump post which said: "We are up BIG."

The social media company said "final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks".

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early Wednesday. Mr Trump said without evidence that "they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it".

In a separate post, Mr Trump said he would make a statement and added: "A big WIN!"

Facebook said "votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election has not been projected."

REUTERS

