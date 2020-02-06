You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter moves to target fake videos, photos

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200206_YPTWITTER6_4025671.jpg
Twitter says it will add labels or take down tweets carrying manipulated images and videos, starting in March.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York City

TWITTER, bowing to pressure from its users, said on Tuesday that it would more aggressively scrutinise fake or altered photos and videos.

Starting in March, the company said it will add labels or take down tweets carrying manipulated images and videos. The move, while short of an outright ban, was announced one day after YouTube also said it planned to remove misleading election-related content on its site.

Twitter's new policy highlights a balancing act - between allowing parody and removing disinformation - that social media companies face as they try to more aggressively police the content posted to their platforms.

To determine whether a tweet should be removed or labelled, Twitter said in a blog post it will apply several tests: Is the media included with a tweet significantly altered or fabricated to mislead? Is it shared in a deceptive manner? In those cases, the tweet will probably get a label.

SEE ALSO

Twitter moves to curb manipulated content including 'deepfakes'

But if a tweet is "likely to impact public safety or cause serious harm", it will be taken down. Twitter said it might also show a warning to people before they engage with a tweet carrying manipulated content, or limit that tweet's reach.

"Our approach does not focus on the specific technologies used to manipulate or fabricate media," said Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity.

"Whether you're using advanced machine-learning tools or just slowing down a video using a 99-cent app on your phone, our focus under this policy is to look at the outcome, not how it was achieved."

The company developed its rules after surveying more than 6,500 users, civil groups and academics, said Del Harvey, Twitter's vice-president for trust and safety.

They found that about 70 per cent of surveyed Twitter users believed it was unacceptable for the company to take no action against manipulated content. More than 90 per cent said such content should be removed or placed behind a warning label.

Like other social networks that have tried to crack down on bogus content, Twitter will be under pressure to consistently apply its new rules.

Samantha Bradshaw, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute, said that defining harm was not always clear, especially in the context of social media.

"And it would be difficult to automate these responses on a global scale," she said. NYTIMES

Technology

iPhone maker Hon Hai cuts 2020 outlook following virus outbreak

Shadow CEO apologises for app glitch

Spotify's Sunita Kaur joins game-streaming platform Twitch as APAC head

Google says glitch sent people's videos to strangers

Trump administration to meet on Huawei export curbs after Pentagon pushback: sources

Huawei promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 04:01 AM
Real Estate

Co-living firm Hmlet adds Tiong Bahru properties to collection

SINGAPORE-BASED co-living company Hmlet has signed a collection of properties in Tiong Bahru, bringing the number of...

Feb 6, 2020 12:21 AM
Government & Economy

WHO issues appeal for US$675m to fight novel coronavirus

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Wednesday called for US$675 million in donations for a plan to fight the...

Feb 6, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US private hiring surges to 291,000 in January: ADP

[WASHINGTON] American companies hired at a stunning pace in January, adding the most jobs in five years, according...

Feb 5, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector growth picks up in January

[WASHINGTON] US services sector activity picked up in January, with industries reporting increases in new orders,...

Feb 5, 2020 11:33 PM
Companies & Markets

FSL swings back into black in Q4, proposes 1.5 US cents full-year DPU

FIRST Ship Lease (FSL) Trust swung back into the black with a net profit of US$3.5 million for the fourth quarter,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly