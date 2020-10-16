You are here
Twitter says investigating global platform outage
[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter was working on Thursday evening to resolve a global outage of the social media platform used by hundreds of millions worldwide.
"We know people are having trouble tweeting and using Twitter. We're working to fix this issue as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson told AFP at 2225 GMT.
