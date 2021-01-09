Twitter shares down over 2% in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

[NEW YORK] Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Shares of the stock recently traded at US$50.20, down 2.4 per cent from the closing price.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters, and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.

REUTERS