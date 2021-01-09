You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter shares down over 2% in after-hours trading after Trump suspension

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 9:27 AM

nz_twt_090139.jpg
Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Shares of Twitter were down more than 2 per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Shares of the stock recently traded at US$50.20, down 2.4 per cent from the closing price.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, following the siege of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump protesters, and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 09:23 AM
Technology

Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc has threatened to remove the Parler social networking service from its App Store unless...

Jan 9, 2021 09:10 AM
Technology

US judge overseeing Google case will sell mutual funds holding Alphabet stock

[WASHINGTON] The federal judge hearing the US Justice Department's antitrust case against Google said on Friday he...

Jan 9, 2021 07:58 AM
Technology

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

[WASHINGTON] Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump's account due to the...

UPDATED 2 hours 13 min ago
Jan 9, 2021 06:42 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank to pay US$130m to settle US probes

[NEW YORK] Deutsche Bank will pay US$130 million to settle a foreign bribery probe and fraud charges in precious...

Jan 9, 2021 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

[NEW YORK] Oil prices hit their highest level in nearly a year on Friday, gaining 8 per cent on the week, supported...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC first Singapore bank to get woman CEO; Helen Wong to take over from Samuel Tsien

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

Deutsche Bank to pay US$130m to settle US probes

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for