You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 6:54 AM

rk_twitter_050320.jpg
Twitter said on Wednesday it is testing a way for users to "think aloud" with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter said on Wednesday it is testing a way for users to "think aloud" with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger.

The ability to send ephemeral tweets called "Fleets" is being tried out in Brazil, according to the San Francisco-based social media platform.

If more widely implemented, Twitter would match the disappearing posts first made popular by Snapchat and later adopted by Facebook and other platforms.

"We are experimenting with a new way for you to 'think aloud' on Twitter, with no likes, retweets or public comments," the company said in a message posted from its @TwitterBrasil account.

"The name of this is Fleets. Want to know the best? They disappear after 24 hours."

SEE ALSO

Facebook to scale back on its Libra plans: The Information

Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said the new format could encourage people to share thoughts they might not have expressed in a permanent tweet.

"This is a substantial change to Twitter, so we're excited to learn by testing it (starting with the rollout today in Brazil) and seeing how our customers use it," Mr Beykpour tweeted.

AFP

Technology

US lawmakers told of security risks from China-owned TikTok

Profitability drive, business pivot cited as reasons for CXA layoffs

Honeywell unveils plan for 'most powerful' quantum computer

SoftBank CEO hosts 'pre-IPO summit' in New York

Sea's Q4 revenue surges on Garena, Shopee growth

Huawei finds 5G heaven in Switzerland with 'Fitbits' for cows

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

New boost for Biden as Bloomberg quits White House race

[NEW YORK] US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg exited the Democratic presidential race and endorsed frontrunner Joe...

Mar 5, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Obama on coronavirus: skip the masks, stay calm

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama called on Wednesday for people to take "common sense precautions" over...

Mar 5, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Fed says coronavirus causing disruptions, widespread concern

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus outbreak has already disrupted travel and access to goods for US industry, and...

Mar 5, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

New coronavirus cases in LA, New York as lawmakers reach funding deal

[LOS ANGELES] The United States' two biggest cities reported 10 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as lawmakers in...

Mar 5, 2020 06:56 AM
Transport

United Airlines tightens its belt as coronavirus hits demand

[NEW YORK] Citing diminished demand for flying due to the coronavirus epidemic, United Airlines said Wednesday it is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.