You are here

Home > Technology

Twitter tumbles after user base shrinks

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 9:10 PM

doc716ypwtlr1d1fil0kctn_doc716hml6iikid1m6l79g.jpg
Twitter said it posted a profit of US$100 million in the second quarter as revenue rose 24 per cent to US$711 million.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Twitter shares took a beating Friday as quarterly results showed a drop in users of the messaging platform, overshadowing news of a third straight quarterly profit.

Twitter said it posted a profit of US$100 million in the second quarter as revenue rose 24 per cent to US$711 million.

But the San Franscisco-based firm said its base of monthly active users fell by one million from the past quarter to 335 million in the period amid a purge of fake accounts and a crackdown on "bots" that manipulate the platform.

Shares in Twitter slumped 16 per cent in pre-opening trades in a market jittery following a weak outlook from social network leader Facebook.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said the results reflect investments "in the long-term health" of Twitter, noting efforts to weed out violence and inappropriate behavior.

"Our second quarter results reflect the work we're doing to ensure more people get value from Twitter every day," Mr Dorsey said.

"We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviors that distort and distract from the public conversation."

Twitter in recent weeks has stepped up efforts to weed out accounts that promote violence or hate speech, and some reports suggested this could lower the user base by millions.

The company has said most of the blocked accounts were revoked within the first 30 days, and thus not part of the user base count.

AFP

Technology

China dodges blame for Qualcomm-NXP merger demise

Samsung Display says unbreakable bendy screen gets US certification

Grab defends its Uber merger to Singapore competition watchdog, says has kept to pre-merger pricing

Deliveroo Singapore revenue more than doubles to S$26.4m in 2017

Top Facebook, Twitter executives to testify in Sept on US election meddling

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening