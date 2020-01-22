You are here

Uber Eats in India sold to Zomato to pare back on losses

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

UBER has sold its loss-making online food-ordering business in India to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 9.99 per cent stake in the startup backed by China's Ant Financial.

Since launching in India in 2017, Uber Eats has struggled to gain market share and is a distant third to Tencent Holdings-backed Swiggy and Zomato. All three have spent heavily on deals and discounts to attract customers in a highly-competitive market.

The deal will allow San Francisco-based Uber to cut its losses and yet keep a stake in a market expected to be worth US$15 billion by 2023.

"For Uber, the deal means redefining competence," brand consultant Harish Bijoor said. "It should stick to what its competence is, in terms of being an aggregator of cabs."

Uber Eats' India operations contributed just 3 per cent of gross bookings to the business globally, while accounting for a quarter of its adjusted operating losses, Uber said. It did not say how much those losses were or disclose financial details of the deal.

Zomato, valued at US$3 billion after raising money from Ant this month, reported a loss of US$294 million for the year ended March 2019. Swiggy made a loss of US$330 million.

Uber, which has promised to be profitable at an operational level by the end of 2021, has been trying to sell the India Eats business for a year, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

It earlier held talks with Swiggy for a similar deal, but those fell through due to valuation and regulatory issues, two of them said.

Uber and Swiggy did not respond to requests for comment.

Zomato said in a blogpost that buying the Eats operations would make it "the undisputed market leaders in the food-delivery category in India".

Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations from Tuesday. REUTERS

