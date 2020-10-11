You are here

Home > Technology

UK data centre market continues to grow despite Brexit worry

Sun, Oct 11, 2020 - 3:15 PM

[LONDON] Fears the UK's data centre operators would shift their infrastructure abroad because of Brexit are looking unfounded, with several firms and industry experts saying they've seen domestic growth since 2016.

London's data centre market had a total supply of 711 megawatts (MW) during the second quarter of 2020 and is expected to end the year with 67 additional MW of capacity than the year before, according to data compiled by CBRE Group.

The industry saw record expansion in 2019 when 145 MW of capacity was added. Limited construction and site access for upgrades during the pandemic this year has been blamed in part for the recent slowdown.

Concerns that companies may relocate from the UK to Europe heightened last year after one of Britain's biggest gambling companies, GVC Holdings, moved the servers hosting its online betting platforms to Ireland.

At the time, a spokesperson for industry lobby group UK Finance also sounded the alarm that banks were considering relocation to avoid problematic cross-border transfers of personal data. Movement of data generates £174 billion (S$306.95 billion) of value in the UK, according to the Confederation of British Industry.

SEE ALSO

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Emma Fryer, associate director of data centres at industry body TechUK, said the reality has been less dramatic.

"The market has been very buoyant, with record levels of construction, record uptake of space and record size contracts," she said. TechUK estimates that a typical modern data centre can cost more than £100 million to build and fit out.

Synergy Research Group chief analyst John Dinsdale said that over the next five years "the number of operational hyperscale data centres in Europe will grow at 8-10 per cent per year and we expect UK growth to be in the same range."

Mr Dinsdale said these so-called hyperscale sites include those owned and operated by the biggest cloud-computing providers in the UK, such as Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google. They, along with their peers, now have 26 major facilities in the UK, up from 14 in 2016 prior to the Brexit referendum, he said.

Demand for UK-based sites has been driven by enterprise cloud and software-as-a-service utilities - such as office productivity and file storage - as well as e-commerce, social networking, search, streaming video services, gaming and mobile apps.

Mr Dinsdale said the UK has also remained the largest market in Europe for colocation data centres, a less costly alternative to expensive dedicated premises. These facilities lease shared space in purpose-built warehouses to multiple third-parties and provide the technology to run it. The four largest colocation markets in Europe are known as FLAP - an acronym of Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

"The UK is by far the largest colocation market in Europe, a long way ahead of Germany, which is itself a long way ahead of France and the Netherlands," Mr Dinsdale said. "Brexit has had an impact, but it was somewhat muted in relation to the bigger story of aggressive growth in cloud and cloud-supported services." Ireland - and Dublin in particular - is proving competitive, however, with some of the industry now calling the leading colocation centres FLAP-D. Amazon, Google and Microsoft all have operations in Ireland.

Compared to emerging markets for data centres, Dublin is well ahead in terms of build activity from the hyperscalers, driven by taxation benefits, its "ideal position" to bridge Europe and the UK, as well as its subsea cable access to the US, the CBRE report's authors concluded.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Twitter will turn off some features to fight election misinformation

Microsoft to let most employees work remotely for up to half their weekly working hours

AMD said to be in talks to buy rival Xilinx in US$30b deal

Apple prepares to launch 5G iPhones into unready US market

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

AMD in talks to buy rival Xilinx in US$30b deal: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 11, 2020 03:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Critics see gap in BlackRock's climate rhetoric and record

[NEW YORK] BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, made headlines early this year when it pledged to...

Oct 11, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

[NEW YORK] Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe...

Oct 11, 2020 02:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Trump backs revoking tariff exemption for some solar panel imports

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a proclamation underscoring his support for revoking an...

Oct 11, 2020 02:33 PM
Garage

Robinhood users say accounts were looted, no one to call

[SAN FRANCISCO] It took Soraya Bagheri a day to learn that 450 shares of Moderna had been liquidated in her...

Oct 11, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Australia in travel talks with Singapore, Japan, South Korea as coronavirus cases ease

[MELBOURNE] Australia is in talks with Singapore, Japan, South Korea and South Pacific nations on reopening travel...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia Airlines to shut down if restructuring plan fails: report

Trump says he now wants a bigger stimulus than Democrats offering

All set for the age of digital currencies

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in 60b yuan from over 10m investors

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for