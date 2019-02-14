You are here

Home > Technology

UK lawmakers launch probe into addictive tech

Investigators are examining the role such technologies have in society, and whether customers are aware of how their personal data is used by companies
Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE British lawmakers who fought with Facebook Inc executives throughout 2018 over the company's role in the spreading of fake news have begun a new investigation into addictive technology.

The investigators, who held their first evidence-gathering session on Tuesday in London, are examining the role "immersive and addictive technologies" have in society, and particularly on young children.

Social media, video-games, virtual reality, and the compulsive use of smartphones are all in the spotlight.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Damian Collins, the senior policy maker who spearheaded the fake news inquiry, said on Tuesday that he was concerned technology companies weren't transparent enough about how they use personal data, and that regulators don't necessarily have access to proprietary systems to check it's being handled appropriately.

"If you put too much sugar in a drink, there's a tax to pay for that," Mr Collins said during his initial questions.

"Is it right that a technology should be run by an algorithm that rewards people the longer they play?"

Andrew Przybylski, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute and one of the three academics who gave initial evidence, said it wouldn't be wise to make decisions about regulation based on such an analogy.

Unlike a sugary beverage, which can be purchased and tested in a lab, he said, technology companies iterate products over time without the public ever really noticing, and so a different type of regulation would be needed in this case.

Asked whether video-game publishers should issue "broad warnings" to customers of their products, Mr Przybylski warned that such notices would be highly subjective and risk alienating shoppers for the wrong reasons.

"The pre-existing biases of researchers paint dramatically different pictures," he said.

"There's a game like Fortnite that teenagers use more for socialising rather than running around killing, and by slapping an advisory on it we wind up taking away their digital water cooler because we scared their parents."

Much more independent research was needed before issuing any kind of regulatory guidance, he said.

Sarah Jones, head of the Birmingham School of Media at Birmingham City University, said there was a role for government in overseeing the virtual-reality technology industry, but it was unclear how how regulation would be implemented.

"We haven't got guidelines about how long we should be in a virtual reality experience for," she said.

"I don't think we've got enough data to know how it can impact people."

Other issues raised by the lawmakers included the use of loot boxes in video-games, and whether the public had enough knowledge about how their personal data was used by companies that develop them.

The committee investigating addictive technologies is made up of the same lawmakers who questioned a string of high-profile experts and executives last year in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, including whistle-blower Christopher Wylie, and Facebook executives Richard Allan and Mike Schroepfer.

In an interview in December, Mr Collins said last year's investigation directly influenced the planning for a follow-up inquiry.

"Through the course of that inquiry, we've become increasingly interested in this whole issue around the ethics and social responsibility the companies have," he said, adding that the impact on mental health such firms' products had was a priority to be understood.

"There are lots of really important issues that came up in the inquiry that we thought merited a deeper investigation," he said. BLOOMBERG

Technology

California governor proposes digital dividend aimed at Big Tech

Tech firms failed to protect online abuse victims, says Dorsey

Pig and poultry farmers big winners in China's tech hub

Singapore most ready in Asia, second globally, to adopt driverless cars: KPMG

Sevak Q4 earnings drop 32.9% to S$280,000

Alibaba says China's slowdown isn't hurting it all that much

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening