You are here

Home > Technology

UK unveils plans to hold social media bosses liable for harmful content

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 7:14 AM

BP_social media_080419_36.jpg
The British government said on Monday it will explore making social media executives personally liable for harmful content published on their platforms, in a raft of new online safety proposals.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[LONDON] The British government said on Monday it will explore making social media executives personally liable for harmful content published on their platforms, in a raft of new online safety proposals.

The plans unveiled in a policy paper, which also include creating an independent regulator, aim to tackle all kinds of harmful content from encouraging violence and suicide to spreading disinformation and cyber bullying.

The issue has gained added urgency with Facebook's failure to immediately halt livestreams of a March 15 attack by a self-avowed white supremacist on two mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned tech companies they had "not done enough" to protect users and that her government intended to put "a legal duty of care" on the firms "to keep people safe".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"For too long these companies have not done enough to protect users, especially children and young people, from harmful content," she said in a statement.

"That is not good enough, and it is time to do things differently.

"Online companies must start taking responsibility for their platforms, and help restore public trust in this technology."

The new laws envisaged will apply to any company that allows users to share or discover user generated content or interact with each other online.

That will include file hosting sites and chat forums as well as the better known social media platforms, messaging services and search engines.

Firms could face tough penalties for failing to meet the standards.

"We are consulting on powers to issue substantial fines, block access to sites and potentially to impose liability on individual members of senior management," the government said.

Under the proposals, a new regulator would have the power to force platforms and others to publish annual transparency reports.

They would include the levels of harmful content disseminated on their sites and how they addressed the problem.

The regulator will also be able to issue codes of practice, which could compel companies to meet certain requirements, such as hiring fact-checkers, particularly during election periods.

"The era of self-regulation for online companies is over," Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright said, adding he wanted the sector to be "part of the solution".

"Those that fail to do this will face tough action," he vowed.

Proponents of tougher social media regulations welcomed the proposals.

"For too long social networks have failed to prioritise children's safety and left them exposed to grooming, abuse, and harmful content," said Peter Wanless, head of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

"It's high time they were forced to act through this legally binding duty to protect children, backed up with hefty punishments if they fail to do so."

AFP

Technology

Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office

Forging business partnerships at Hannover Messe

China's virtual reality arcades aim for real-world success

UK to fine tech firms if they don't remove harmful content fast enough

Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Gojek joins 'Decacorn' ranks with US$10b valuation

Scientists set to unveil first picture of a black hole

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

BP_BHP_080419_3.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening