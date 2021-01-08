You are here
UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes
[LONDON] UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.
"The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advertising spend to become even more concentrated on Google's ecosystem at the expense of its competitors," the Competition and Markets Authority said.
REUTERS
