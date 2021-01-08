You are here

Home > Technology

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 7:50 PM

AK_ggl_0801.jpg
UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] UK's competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Google's proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.

"The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advertising spend to become even more concentrated on Google's ecosystem at the expense of its competitors," the Competition and Markets Authority said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

TSMC's quarterly revenue hits record on strong iPhone demand

Samsung surges to new high on strong memory market outlook

The ex-cop behind China's largest gay dating app

China's internet regulator weighs tighter curbs on payment, shopping platforms

China orders local media to censor Alibaba coverage: FT

WhatsApp updates terms as Facebook moves to monetise app

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 8, 2021 06:28 PM
Consumer

South Korea unveils inflatable isolation ward for Covid-19 patients

[SEOUL] South Korean researchers say they have designed an inflatable "negative pressure" ward for isolating and...

Jan 8, 2021 06:17 PM
Stocks

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

THE Straits Times Index (STI) recorded tremendous gains of 86.22 points or 2.97 per cent to 2,993.19 on Friday,...

Jan 8, 2021 05:56 PM
Banking & Finance

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

OCBC has appointed Helen Wong as its new group chief executive officer (CEO) from April 15.

Jan 8, 2021 05:50 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to keep up renewables energy investments in 2021: CEO

[PARIS] Total will be as active in adding renewable energy assets in 2021 as it was last year, chief executive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Indian sari pioneer Satya Paul dies at 78

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for