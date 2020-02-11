You are here

US district judge expected to rule in favour of Sprint-T-Mobile merger: WSJ

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 8:12 AM

A US district judge is expected to rule in favour of Sprint and T-Mobile merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The decision is expected to be made public on Tuesday, the report said.

The third-largest US wireless carrier by subscribers has been awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether it can move forward with its US$26.5 billion merger with Sprint.

Multiple states had sued to block the deal, arguing it is anticompetitive and will raise prices for customers.

Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Sprint were up 50 per cent at US$7.20 in after market trading, while T-Mobile rose 6.5 per cent. 

REUTERS

