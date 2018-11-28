US firm sets up US$1.4m photonics innovation centre in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PHOTONICS - the science behind how we transmit information using light - is nothing new, but what is exciting now is the vast range of applications it offers to businesses, said Rich Hueners, vice-president of global sales and managing director (Asia-Pacific) of US-based firm
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg