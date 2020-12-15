You are here

Home > Technology

US FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 8:36 AM

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, the US agency said on Monday.

In addition to Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, the orders requesting data were sent to Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, Amazon.com, China's ByteDance unit TikTok, Discord, Reddit, Snap and Google subsidiary YouTube.

The FTC is seeking to learn how the companies collect data on users, how they decide which advertisements to show and how algorithms are used, among other information, the agency said in a statement.

It is also seeking information about how the companies' practices affect children and teenagers.

The companies have 45 days to respond to the orders, which are usually used to generate policy or recommend legislation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a joint statement, two Democratic members of the commission, Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Slaughter, and one Republican, Christine Wilson, noted their impetus for the order.

"Never before has there been an industry capable of surveilling and monetising so much of our personal lives," they wrote. "Social media and video streaming companies now follow users everywhere through apps on their always-present mobile devices. This constant access allows these firms to monitor where users go, the people with whom they interact, and what they are doing. ... Too much about the industry remains dangerously opaque."

Discord said it looked forward to answering the FTC's questions. "We make no money from advertising, selling user data to advertisers, or sharing users' personal information with others. Instead, the company generates its revenue directly from users through a paid subscription service," a spokesperson said in an email statement.

None of the other companies immediately responded to a request for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

Lawmakers push bipartisan US stimulus plan to break stubborn deadlock

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers on Monday introduced a pair of stimulus proposals costing US$908 billion that have the...

Dec 15, 2020 08:12 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on US losses, travel campaign halt

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street and the suspension of a domestic...

Dec 15, 2020 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just...

Dec 15, 2020 07:16 AM
Transport

Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage

[SYDNEY] Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in...

Dec 15, 2020 07:06 AM
Energy & Commodities

WTO fails to net deal to halt over-fishing before deadline

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization on Monday said it had failed to clinch a long-awaited deal on banning...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for