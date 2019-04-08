You are here

Home > Technology

US no longer demands German ban of Huawei components: report

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 1:08 PM

BP_Huawei_080419_76.jpg
The US government did not renew its call for a Huawei ban during the implementation of the 5G network in Germany, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports, citing unnamed German government sources.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] The US government did not renew its call for a Huawei ban during the implementation of the 5G network in Germany, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports, citing unnamed German government sources.

The US is "highly satisfied" with a regulation presented by Germany's Bundesnetzagentur in March, which sets strict security standards for 5G regardless of the provider. While the scope of the new regulation does not exclude any country or company including Huawei, it does make sure that foreign companies can not undermine Germany's security standards.

In March, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, had warned against using components from Huawei because Chinese companies were a "security risk". He also said that Washington would provide less intelligence information to Germany if the country continued to use Huawei.

BLOOMBERG

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Pinterest said to price IPO below last private valuation

UK unveils plans to hold social media bosses liable for harmful content

Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office

Forging business partnerships at Hannover Messe

China's virtual reality arcades aim for real-world success

UK to fine tech firms if they don't remove harmful content fast enough

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore and Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening