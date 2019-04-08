US no longer demands German ban of Huawei components: report

The US government did not renew its call for a Huawei ban during the implementation of the 5G network in Germany, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports, citing unnamed German government sources.

The US is "highly satisfied" with a regulation presented by Germany's Bundesnetzagentur in March, which sets strict security standards for 5G regardless of the provider. While the scope of the new regulation does not exclude any country or company including Huawei, it does make sure that foreign companies can not undermine Germany's security standards.

In March, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, had warned against using components from Huawei because Chinese companies were a "security risk". He also said that Washington would provide less intelligence information to Germany if the country continued to use Huawei.

