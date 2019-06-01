You are here

Home > Technology

US preparing antitrust probe of Google: report

Sat, Jun 01, 2019 - 11:54 AM

lwx_google_010619_44.jpg
The US Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust investigation of Internet titan Google, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] The US Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust investigation of Internet titan Google, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Journal cited unnamed sources close to the matter as saying the department would look into Google practices related to web search and other businesses.

Justice department officials share antitrust oversight with the Federal Trade Commission, which conducted a wide-ranging investigation of its own into Alphabet-owned Google that ended in 2013 with no action taken.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A new investigation would come as backlash grows against major tech companies that dominate key segments of the online economy.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has argued that big firms such as Facebook, Google and Apple should be broken up through antitrust enforcement.

Alphabet's profit in the first three months of this year sagged under the weight of a hefty antitrust fine in the European Union.

Alphabet said profit in the first-quarter fell 29 per cent to US$6.7 billion on revenue that climbed 17 per cent to US$36.3 billion.

The earnings took a hit from a European Commission fine that amounted to US$1.7 billion at the end of March, according to the quarterly update.

Google's lucrative advertising platform remained the largest revenue driver for Alphabet, delivering more than US$30 billion in revenue, but costs rose sharply as well.

But Google continues to face pressure around the world from regulators, notably in Europe amid multiple investigations over alleged abuse of its dominance in internet search, advertising and its mobile system.

The latest fine imposed by Brussels cited Google's AdSense advertising service, saying it illegally restricted client websites from displaying messages from ad service rivals.

Google is separately working to satisfy EU regulators investigating its hugely popular Android devices following a US$5 billion fine last year.

Google earlier this year said it would offer smartphone users five browsers and search engines as part of the company's effort to meet EU competition concerns.

Brussels accused Google of using the Android system's dominance of smartphones and tablets to promote the use of its own Google search engine and Chrome browser and shut out rivals.

In the United States, Google has been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies who have accused the search giant of "bias" and silencing conservative voices, claims denied by the Silicon Valley firm.

AFP

Technology

Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint: sources

What's next for China's tech investment into Asean?

Epicentre's acting CEO uncontactable; company facing demands from creditors

Creative partners OEM Clevo for Super X-Fi laptops

Huawei launches 5G lab in S Korea, but keeps event low-key

Apple defends app store amid mounting criticism over treatment of rivals

Editor's Choice

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

lwx_sgx_010619_7.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
5 Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

Must Read

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Real Estate

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Fundamental problem between US and China is 'mutual lack of strategic trust': PM Lee

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening